Armenia government allocates additional funding to Economy Ministry’s Tourism Committee

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia on Thursday allocated an additional funding to the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy, thus increasing the 2019 State Budget revenues as well as the expenditure program indicators by 105 million drams.

The respective submitted subprojects are aimed at resolving two priority issues of Armenia’s tourism sector: infrastructure development, and raising awareness toward the country in the international tourism market.

Accordingly, an additional 90 million drams—with the aim of raising awareness of Armenia and the Armenian tourism product—will be spent on conducting large-scale marketing in three main target markets: Russia, Georgia, and China.