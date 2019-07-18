News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Karabakh Parliament to convene special sitting
Karabakh Parliament to convene special sitting
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan signed today a decision on convening the special sitting of the National Assembly on July 22 at 11:00, pursuant to Article 114 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh and Article 40 of the Law “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”, as reported the Media and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

The special sitting will be convened at the initiative of the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the prescribed agenda includes the following items:

1. Package of the Electoral Code and the attached package of draft laws (second reading),

2. Law “On political parties” (second reading),

3. Package of the Law “On state support to the field of information technologies” and attached draft laws.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum
President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan signed today...
 Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation
Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council also attended the talk…
 Powers of Artsakh Attorney General completed ahead of schedule
The powers of the Prosecutor General Artur Mosiyan were completed ahead of schedule…
Karabakh President visits residential district construction site in Stepanakert
The President was accompanied by...
 Karabakh President visits central stadium of Stepanakert
The head of state underscored the...
 Karabakh Parliament discusses draft Electoral Code with extra-parliamentary forces
The parliamentary speaker also noted that the National Assembly had...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos