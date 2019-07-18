Karabakh Parliament to convene special sitting

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan signed today a decision on convening the special sitting of the National Assembly on July 22 at 11:00, pursuant to Article 114 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh and Article 40 of the Law “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”, as reported the Media and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.
The special sitting will be convened at the initiative of the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the prescribed agenda includes the following items:
1. Package of the Electoral Code and the attached package of draft laws (second reading),
2. Law “On political parties” (second reading),
3. Package of the Law “On state support to the field of information technologies” and attached draft laws.