Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs meets with members of Cilicia Armenian Business Club in Moscow

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs had today a meeting with representatives of Cilicia Armenian Business Club at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the Russian Federation in Moscow.

During the meeting, the club’s founding coordinator Nver Sargsyan stated that the Cilicia Armenian Business Club, which was established in 2014, serves as a comprehensive platform for the partnership of business owners, large companies and individual specialists and is the only business platform that has representatives from Russia and Armenia.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan presented Armenia’s policy on the activities with the Diaspora and the upcoming programs, pan-national issues, as well as the new working style of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, anticipating the active participation of Russia’s Armenian community and organizations.

The members of the Club informed that they will continue to carry out several infrastructure and investment projects in the fields of high technologies, ecology, tourism and agriculture in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

After the meeting, Sinanyan had a meeting with members of the local Armenian community. During the meeting, Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan gave his welcoming remarks and attached importance to the visit of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs. In his speech, the High Commissioner touched upon the new approaches to the relations between Armenia and the Diaspora and answered questions from the attendees.