General secretaries of Armenia's public administration bodies, regional governors' offices awarded

Upon the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, awards have been granted to the general secretaries of public administration bodies and regional governors’ offices. The decision particularly reads as follows:
“Guided by parts 5, 6 and 7 of Article 22 of the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On remuneration of persons holding state positions and state service positions” and taking as a basis point 3.1 of Decision No 1510-N of the Government of the Republic of Armenia of October 20, 2011 and the positive results of the assessment of the reports of the general secretaries of public administration bodies and regional governors’ offices in the first quarter of 2019, the general secretaries of public administration bodies and regional governors’ offices shall be awarded based on the results of the reports of the first quarter of 2019, under the article “Awards for civil, judicial and other state servants” for maintenance expenses of the staff of the relevant body — approved upon Decision No 1515-N of the Government of the Republic of Armenia of Decmeber 27, 2018, pursuant to the Annex.”