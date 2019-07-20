Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 900 shots in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 95 times, from July 14 to 20.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 900 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army refrained from responding to the adversary’s actions, and continued to confidently carry out their combat duty.