News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 20
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 900 shots in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 900 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 95 times, from July 14 to 20.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 900 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army refrained from responding to the adversary’s actions, and continued to confidently carry out their combat duty.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
How many meetings convened by Armenia parliament committee examining April 2016 war?
“We will inform about everything in its time,” the committee member said…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired around 2,000 shots in passing week
The Artsakh Defense Army, however, continues adhering to the ceasefire…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week
It made use of a grenade launcher, too…
 Armenia soldier killed today was going to be demobilized in 20 days
Head of Malishka village Garik Nazaryan said the deceased military...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 2,500 shots in passing week
This time it made use of a mortar and a grenade launcher, too…
 Armenia PM: If anyone has allowed for punishable act, he will be punished
Pashinyan explained the objective of setting up a parliamentary investigative committee for the April 2016 war…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos