Armenia MOD: There will be military surprises
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Under the contractual obligations, we expect the fulfillment of the obligations of the manufacturers by the end of the year, the beginning of the next year.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Monday told the aforementioned to reporters at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia. He noted this when asked at what phase the process of delivery of Russian military aircrafts to Armenia is.

And regarding the procurement of Russian arms, in general, the minister stressed: “I can’t speak a lot of things today, but there will be military surprises.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
