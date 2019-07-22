Armenia economy minister meets with brandy, winemaking companies

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan held today a discussion with representatives of the country’s brandy and winemaking companies.
The problems with circulating capital and the opportunities for restructuring of state support programs — based on the companies’ demands — were discussed, and problems with expert (opportunities for promoting export in the Russian market) were touched upon during the meeting.
The companies made proposals to advance Armenian alcoholic drinks in foreign markets and suggested considering logistics and the problems with tax and customs administration.
Tigran Khachatryan gave assignments to the Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia in regard to certain points.
During the meeting, Minister Khachatryan also considered the appropriateness of targeting the markets of certain countries, taking into consideration the regulations of and interest in trade.