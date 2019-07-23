Iran says there is no need to create coalition in Persian Gulf

Creating an international coalition to protect the Persian Gulf will undermine the security of the region, said Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri Kouhshahi.
His statement was published on the website of the country's government, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington is building a coalition to patrol the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the two gulfs - Persian and Oman.
According to him, there is no need to create a coalition to ensure the security of the region, as those who strive for the education coalition, going outside their region, do not bring anything but strengthening the region’s vulnerability.
He also noted that Iran has always ensured the security of the region and the Persian Gulf.
Earlier, Defense One, citing the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee of the United States, General Joseph Dunford, reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump plans to create an international coalition to patrol waters near Iran and Yemen.