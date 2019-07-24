Rouhani: Iran ready for talks, but not to give up

Tehran is ready for talks, but not to give up. This is what President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said during the session of the Council of Ministers of Iran today.
“We are always ready for fair and legitimate talks, but not to give up under the name of dialogue or negotiations,” reads Rouhani’s statement posted on his official website, as reported TASS.
The head of state also blamed Saudi Arabia and Israel for creating obstacles for reaching a final agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (CJAP).