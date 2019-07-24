News
Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal rejects prosecutors' appeal in regard to Kocharyan's assets
Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal rejects prosecutors' appeal in regard to Kocharyan's assets
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A while ago, Judge Arsen Nikoghosyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia returned from the consultation room and rendered a decision to reject the appeal of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia in regard to attachment imposed on the assets of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and leave the June 7 decision of the first instance court in legal force.

Examining the appeal of Robert Kocharyan’s attorney against the decision on imposing attachment on the assets of Robert Kocharyan, Judge Anna Danibekyan of the first instance court rendered a decision on June 7 and recorded the violation of the rights of Robert Kocharyan, as well as rejected the appeal with respect to defining the duties of the body conducting proceedings for elimination of violation of the rights of Robert Kocharyan and of the prosecutor to remove investigator Musheghyan from the proceedings.

However, the Prosecutor General’s Office believes the decision on the case of Robert Kocharyan is unlawful and has appealed it.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
