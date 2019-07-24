Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

Karabakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian received on Wednesday Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Karabakh MFA’s press service reported.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. In this context, the importance of maintaining stability in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict zone was stressed.
A range of issues related to monitoring conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office was also touched upon.