Former Artsakh Ombudsman on Armenia Supreme Judicial Council

A week has passed since the search conducted in the office of Judge Davit Grigoryan with crude violations of the law, but the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia hasn’t properly responded to the incident yet. This is what former Ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), human rights activist Ruben Melikyan wrote on his Facebook page.
Unfortunately, the Supreme Judicial Council hasn’t properly responded to the incident yet, and this reinforces the approach of the public that the current members of the Supreme Judicial Council won’t be capable of implementing the number one Constitutional mission, that is, guaranteeing the independence of judges and the judicial authority.
This means that civil society institutions must assume a special function in this regard, and we will assume it,” he stated.