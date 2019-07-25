IAEA appoints acting director general of agency

The Board of Governors of the IAEA on Thursday appointed the former ambassador of Romania Cornel Feruta as acting director general of the agency, Euronews reported.
“The Board of Governors has decided to designate Mr Cornel Feruta as acting Director General until a Director General assumes office,” the IAEA said on Thursday.
An extraordinary session of the Board of Governors was held in connection with the death of IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano, who has headed the agency since 2009. Amano’s resignation statement was expected on Monday from March 2020.