Armenia Ministry of Justice discusses Anti-Corruption Strategy draft in Gavar

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan discussed today the drafts of the Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan with civil society representatives in the city of Gavar. The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Justice of Armenia and the Armenian Lawyers’ Association NGO.
The Ministry of Justice and several NGOs have already held such discussions in Yerevan, Gyumri and Goris and will be holding more meetings in Martuni, Vanadzor and Armavir.
Deputy Minister Srbuhi Galyan presented the main directions of the draft Anti-Corruption Strategy, the regulations related to the prevention of corruption, disclosure of corruption crimes and anti-corruption education, the toolkits of the Anti-Corruption Committee and the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption and touched upon the importance of inclusiveness of local self-government bodies and civil society representatives in these processes.
The meeting ended with a question-and-answer session.