News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
MP: Armenia intends to resolve issue of the Armenian driver’s license in Russia before end of this year
MP: Armenia intends to resolve issue of the Armenian driver’s license in Russia before end of this year
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenia is making every effort to resolve the issue of recognizing the Armenian driver’s license in Russia before the end of this year, said MP from the Prosperous Armenia Party, Mikayel Melkumyan, summing up the commission’s working visit and meetings in the State Duma of Russia.

He noted that the question was presented to Russian colleagues and met with their understanding. The parties agreed to continue the discussion.

“We noted that there is a single space for labor in the Eurasian Union. This means that for citizens of one of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states there should not be additional obstacles to employment in four others. Our Russian colleagues promised to consider the possibility of introducing appropriate changes to Russian legislation,” Melkumyan said.

Under the Russian laws, in the implementation of labor activities, driver’s licenses are recognized only for those countries where the Russian language enjoys any official status, therefore, for paid driver’s work in Russia, the rights of all other EEU member states except Armenia are recognized.

As a result, in early September, the Armenian parliament took a retaliatory measure. Now, for a paid job, the driver’s license of foreign countries is not recognized in the republic. An exception is made only for those EEU member states that are ready to adhere to the principle of reciprocity. The subtleties of the decision are that, as a rule, compatriots from other countries come to work in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian defense minister receives Russian military official
The parties exchanged views on the current state of the Armenian-Russian strategic alliance...
 Newspaper: Russia’s Putin to stay in Yerevan for just several hours
The price of Russian natural gas being supplied to Armenia will be the key matter to be discussed with PM Pashinyan…
 Sergey Ribinsky: Armenia one of leaders in post-Soviet territory in terms of Russian language proficiency
Sergey Ribinsky added that the great interest of...
 Kommersant: Armenia goes off the rails
“Armenia has created a situation in which SCR cannot work normally: all documents have been seized for ten years…
 Armenian MP on conversation about natural gas price with Russian counterpart
He noted that even though Zatulin was in...
 Newspaper: Putin will come to Armenia
Armenian ambassador Vardan Toghonyan said they had not received information on the absence of any of the high ranking participants...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos