MP: Armenia intends to resolve issue of the Armenian driver’s license in Russia before end of this year

Armenia is making every effort to resolve the issue of recognizing the Armenian driver’s license in Russia before the end of this year, said MP from the Prosperous Armenia Party, Mikayel Melkumyan, summing up the commission’s working visit and meetings in the State Duma of Russia.

He noted that the question was presented to Russian colleagues and met with their understanding. The parties agreed to continue the discussion.

“We noted that there is a single space for labor in the Eurasian Union. This means that for citizens of one of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states there should not be additional obstacles to employment in four others. Our Russian colleagues promised to consider the possibility of introducing appropriate changes to Russian legislation,” Melkumyan said.

Under the Russian laws, in the implementation of labor activities, driver’s licenses are recognized only for those countries where the Russian language enjoys any official status, therefore, for paid driver’s work in Russia, the rights of all other EEU member states except Armenia are recognized.

As a result, in early September, the Armenian parliament took a retaliatory measure. Now, for a paid job, the driver’s license of foreign countries is not recognized in the republic. An exception is made only for those EEU member states that are ready to adhere to the principle of reciprocity. The subtleties of the decision are that, as a rule, compatriots from other countries come to work in Armenia.