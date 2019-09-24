Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meet in New York

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, have met Monday evening in New York, with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO). Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed about this on Facebook.
As reported earlier, prior to this meeting Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan met in New York with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.