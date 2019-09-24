News
Tuesday
September 24
News
Tuesday
September 24
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meet in New York
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meet in New York
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, have met Monday evening in New York, with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO). Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed about this on Facebook.

As reported earlier, prior to this meeting Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan met in New York with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
