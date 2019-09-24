News
Armenian PM: I am waiting for Aliyev to say that solution should be acceptable for Karabakh and Armenia
Armenian PM: I am waiting for Aliyev to say that solution should be acceptable for Karabakh and Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian side is ready for dialogue  for the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with FOX LA’s Araksya Karapetyan.

“My message is that every solution should be acceptable for the people of Armenia, the people of Karabakh and Azerbaijan. I am the first Armenian leader, who says that solution should be acceptable for Azerbaijani people as well, and I was criticized for this in Armenia. Now I am waiting for Azerbaijani president to say and to adopt the same formula that every solution should be acceptable for people of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Karabakh,” Pashinyan said.

He believes that if Ilham Aliyev accepts this formula, “we would be very close to peace settlement of Karabakh conflict”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
