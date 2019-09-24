News
Anatoly Sidorov: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains serious threat to CSTO member states
Anatoly Sidorov: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains serious threat to CSTO member states
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a serious threat to the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This is what Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said during a Moscow-Yerevan-Minsk-Nur-Sultan-Bishkek teleconference today.

According to him, intensification of talks over a peaceful settlement of the conflict is noticeable.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will pose a threat to the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organizations so long as it hasn’t been settled once and for all,” he added.
Հայերեն and Русский
