Artsakh President convokes consultation at Defense Army's mobilization control point
Artsakh President convokes consultation at Defense Army's mobilization control point
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today had a number of meetings with participants of the mobilization being held in the republic, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

The same day, the President convoked a consultation at the mobilization control point of the Defense Army to discuss issues related to the process of mobilization.

The President gave instructions to the defense minister and heads of the concerned bodies for proper completion of the set tasks.

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan, Security Council Secretary Arshavir Gharamyan, Defense Minister and Defense Army commander Karen Abrahamyan and other officials participated in the meetings and the consultation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
