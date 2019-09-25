Newspaper: This time Putin will be coming to Armenia in afternoon, returning quickly

YEREVAN. – There are a few days left for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit to be held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on October 1, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“But it is a deep jumble in connection with both the meeting and the arrival of the high-level guests. Armenia’s establishment was surprised, especially on the upcoming visit by [Russian President] V. Putin.

‘“Never before has it been that V. Putin be even half a second late to an event designated in Armenia. ‘This time we had envisioned starting the session in the morning, but at least for the moment it is planned that Putin will arrive [in Armenia] in the afternoon, and [therefore], apparently, we will start the session in the afternoon,’ a senior [Armenia] MFA source said.

“According to our information, the Armenian side has done everything so that V. Putin comes to Armenia one day early—with an overnight stay, but they have not reached an agreement even on the session to be held in the morning. He [Putin] will attend the EAEU plenary session and will return [to Russia].

“Is a meeting envisioned with [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan? ‘It is not clear yet at this time. The problem is as follows: on the one hand, all guests shall attend the Eurasian Forum, on the other hand, there shall be a separate session on the 1st of the month, and to this day it is not finalized which will be after which. Moreover, it is not ruled out that the events will start on September 30. Nothing final is known at this moment,’ they told us,” Hraparak wrote.