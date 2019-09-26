News
News
Final stage of joint CIS Ararat Anti-Terror 2019 drill being held in Armenia
Final stage of joint CIS Ararat Anti-Terror 2019 drill being held in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The final stage of the CIS joint drill Ararat-Anti-Terror-2019 is taking place in Armenia.

The day before, a gathering of the leading members of the anti-terrorist units of the security agencies and special services of the CIS member states took place in Yerevan. d

The meeting summed up the first stage of the joint anti-terrorist exercise of the competent authorities of the CIS member states. As part of the second stage, the units of the National Security Service of Armenia carried out a counter-terrorist operation to free hostages and neutralize terrorists at the fuel and energy complex (Gazprom Armenia CJSC).

As part of the third stage, a special operation is being carried out at the Marshal Baghramyan training ground to block and destroy illegal armed groups and terrorist groups, and to liquidate the consequences of a terrorist act involving units of the Armed Forces, Police, Border Troops, and the Ministry of Emergencies of Armenia.
