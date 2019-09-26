Pompeo: We want a peaceful resolution with the Islamic Republic of Iran

PM: Share of women in senior management positions in Armenia is comparable to EU average

Minister on Vayots Dzor incident and resignation of governor: Life of our officer is very important

Karekin II comments on Prime Minister's statement to 'bring clergy to knees'

Papikyan: Enlargement of communities will continue

Armenian Minister: We can have communities where proportional elections can be held

Delegation led by Lena Nazaryan visits Georgian House of Justice

PM Pashinyan at UN: We have steadfast determination to push forward democracy, reform in Armenia

Artsakh National Assembly receives Australian parliamentarians

US Justice Department intends to launch investigation against Facebook

Nikol Pashinyan, Jens Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership

EU Ambassador to Rustam Badasyan: EU ready to support judicial reforms

Final stage of joint CIS Ararat Anti-Terror 2019 drill being held in Armenia

Armenia PM: Tensions in relations between our strategic partners put us in very awkward situation

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urges parties to Karabakh conflict to minimize talking rhetoric

Armenia Premier at UN: Karabakh should receive international financial, technical assistance

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan’s goal is revenge

PM Pashinyan at UN: Turkey continues to pose serious security threat to Armenian people

Ex-police chief of Armenia on link between deceased deputy police chief and March 1, 2008 events

Armen Sarkissian: Our dream is to turn Armenia into one of best sites for AI

Armenia PM, wife visit New York's Columbia University

Armenia 3rd President, Karabakh President attend Requiem Service for ex-police chief

Charge brought against ex-Armenian police chief in case of March 1, 2008 events

Chevening Programme Officer: We would like potential leaders from Armenia to apply to Chevening

100-meter-long mural unveiled at US embassy in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM's wife posts photo from The New York Times editorial office

Armenia Security Council Secretary: We're working hard to ensure welfare of soldiers, officers and generals

Court of Cassation accepts Armenia 2nd President's attorneys' new appeal for proceedings

What does Armenian PM think about compulsory military service for women?

Henri Arslanian and NEWS.am to interview guests of WCIT 2019 forum

US Ambassador: Events taken place in Armenia attest to democratic development

Armenian PM posts photo with Trump

Pashinyan on Amulsar: If we see existential threat for Jermuk, this project would be closed

PM: Diaspora is very important factor for Armenia democratic reforms

Pashinyan: Judiciary enjoys lowest level of confidence in our society

Armenia PM meets with Armenian Assembly of America leadership

Armenia, Lebanon FMs discuss issues on regional agenda

Armenia PM meets with UN Secretary-General

US Ambassador about Trump-Pashinyan meeting: We meet when time is right

Strategic maneuvers continue in Defense Army

US Ambassador on Pashinyan-Trump meeting says meetings are held when need arises

Artsakh air forces down Azerbaijani drone, Netanyahu reminds Erdogan of Armenian Genocide, 25.09.2019 digest

Armenia 2nd President's attorneys not notified about rejection of appeals by Cassation Court

Armenia Investigative Committee: Sufficient evidence obtained to involve former defense minister as accused-on-trial

Armenia Ambassador meets with Georgia PM

Iran President: Israel supporting ISIS

Armenia Security Council Office hosts meeting with political parties' representatives (PHOTOS)

Armenia President sends congratulatory messages to King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Armenia FM meets with French counterpart

Dollar falls in Armenia

Asian Development Bank: Armenia annual GDP growth forecast moderates

Israel does not advise its citizens to travel to Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armenia President appoints new judge

Armenia cassation court decides not to consider appeals by ex-President Kocharyan’s attorneys

Italian Senate ratifies EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

NGO member: Termination of Armenian Constitutional Court President's powers is ruling party's ultimate objective

Armenia 2nd President expresses condolences to ex-Police chief's family

FM presents UN Under-Secretary-General Armenia position on Karabakh peace process

Armenia Justice Minister: No precondition for repetition of riots

Armenia National Security Service Deputy Director: Pashinyan wasn't coarse

PM on unemployment in Armenia

Double taxation agreement signed between Armenia and Malta

Armenia PM on amendments to law on bank secrecy

Armenia prosecutor general: There are judges who, in our view, make unlawful judgments

Sanitek employees protest action: They demand salaries

Armenian Prosecutor General comments on appeal of lawyer David Sanasaryan

Armenia attorney general: Ex-Police chief’s death will be of key importance on selection of certain theories

Armenia Prosecutor General: Aghvan Hovsepyan questioned on March 1 case

Deputy Minister: Ministry, Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on Aram Simonyan are not an interference in YSU affairs

Karabakh Defense Army downs Azerbaijan drone (PHOTOS)

Turkey interior ministry sends regulations for election of new Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

Armenia Special Investigation Service on ex-Police chief’s death: No grounds at present to assert it was murder

Russia, Iran, Turkey to assist the Syrian Constitutional Committee

Israeli PM reminds Erdogan of “terrible slaughter of the Armenian people”

Sanitek waste management company employees of Yerevan stage protest

My Step MP: No country in the last 10 years has achieved such major success on media issue

Justice Minister: Parliament has no pressure on Constitutional Court

Badasyan says he wants to dispel impression that judicial system is the worst, most corrupt

Acting Armenia NSS chief: Particular attention is paid to protection of fuel and energy facilities

Armenia PM: Our economic growth this year will be about 7%

PM: Corruption, backing, monopolies shall be uprooted from Armenia

Former US national Security Officer Richard Clarke will participate in WCIT 2019

CIS antiterrorism military exercise final phases being held in Armenia

Oil prices are falling

Armenia FM in New York, meets with Tunisia counterpart

Newspaper: This time Putin will be coming to Armenia in afternoon, returning quickly

Canada ex-Premier to Armenia’s Pashinyan: You have extraordinary political career

Armenia, Czech Rep. PMs discuss bilateral cooperation

Armenia PM in New York, meets with Greece colleague

Man wanted by Ukraine for killing his son detained in Artsakh

US expands sanctions against Venezuela

Armenia, Finland FMs discuss Karabakh settlement

19 killed, over 300 injured in Pakistan earthquake

Trump plans to tighten sanctions against Iran

Armenia's ministry of high-tech industry signs memorndum with Draper University

Framework cooperation agreement signed between Armenia and California

Trump: Future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots

Youri Djorkaeff to visit WCIT 2019

Armenian parliament speaker meets chair of Austrian Federal Council

Armenian Deputy PM meets with outgoing Iran's ambassador