Final stage of joint CIS Ararat Anti-Terror 2019 drill being held in Armenia

The final stage of the CIS joint drill Ararat-Anti-Terror-2019 is taking place in Armenia.
The day before, a gathering of the leading members of the anti-terrorist units of the security agencies and special services of the CIS member states took place in Yerevan. d
The meeting summed up the first stage of the joint anti-terrorist exercise of the competent authorities of the CIS member states. As part of the second stage, the units of the National Security Service of Armenia carried out a counter-terrorist operation to free hostages and neutralize terrorists at the fuel and energy complex (Gazprom Armenia CJSC).
As part of the third stage, a special operation is being carried out at the Marshal Baghramyan training ground to block and destroy illegal armed groups and terrorist groups, and to liquidate the consequences of a terrorist act involving units of the Armed Forces, Police, Border Troops, and the Ministry of Emergencies of Armenia.