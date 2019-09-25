Strategic maneuvers continue in Defense Army

On the second day of the strategic exercises involving the Defense Army and troops, commanders of the army and subordinate units, according to the current situation and the importers given, made a number of decisions to neutralize the potential adversary's actions and to organize sustained defense, Artsakh Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

It is very encouraging that some types of Defense Army, particularly anti-aircraft, demonstrate their high level of readiness, along with assortment, during strategic drills in practice.

As reported earlier, Artsakh military’s air defense units have shot down an Azerbaijani ORBITER 2 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle at 10:15, September 25 in the Akna section.