News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
His Holiness Karekin II receives leader of Armenian Diocese of Egypt
His Holiness Karekin II receives leader of Armenian Diocese of Egypt
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received leader of the Armenian Diocese of Egypt, His Eminence, Bishop Ashot Mnatsakanyan and members of the Diocesan Assembly of Cairo at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

His Holiness Ashot asked His Holiness Karekin II for his blessing and informed that the members of the Diocesan Council of Cairo are in Armenia to attend the opening of the maternity ward of the central hospital of the city of Hadrut of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) fully renovated and equipped with medical equipment with the blessing of the Supreme Patriarch and through the efforts of the Armenian Prelacy of Cairo.

After the welcoming and congratulatory remarks by member of the Diocesan Council Mardiros Balaian, the Catholicos of All Armenians expressed his appreciation to the leader of the Armenian Diocese of Egypt, the members of the Diocesan Council and the Armenian community of Egypt for their zeal and their programs devoted to preservation of the Armenian identity and added that they are expressing their great support to the Armenians of Artsakh with the opening of this maternity ward.

Talking about the glorious past of the Armenian community of Egypt, His Holiness Karekin II said he is glad to state the fact that the community continues to preserve all the traditions established and transmitted to the generations over time.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Catholicos of All Armenians attends opening of events dedicated to 150th anniversary of Komitas
The event featured performances of Komitas’s songs by...
 Karekin II comments on Prime Minister's statement to 'bring clergy to knees'
"We meet discuss issues concerning the church and the homeland…
 Turkey interior ministry sends regulations for election of new Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople
But they have caused discontent…
 Mikael Minasyan on Armenia PM's statement on Armenian Apostolic Church
Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Holy See Mikael Minasyan has...
 Iconic images of St. Gregory the Illuminator and St. Gregory of Narek placed in Catholic Church in Barcelona
The iconic images were presented to the...
 Ex-President of Germany: What links me to Armenia is Franz Werfel's "The Forty Days of Musa Dagh"
President Gauck reaffirmed the willingness to promote the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos