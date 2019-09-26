Border Troops Commander: Protecting the borders of Armenia - protecting the borders of the entire CIS

Protecting the borders of Armenia involves protecting the borders of the entire Commonwealth of Independent States, CIS Colonel Vaghinak Sargsyan, commander of the border forces of the Armenian National Security Service told reporters.
Summing up the completed Ararat Anti-Terror 2019 drill, Sargsyan noted the coherence of the units. According to him, such exercises are of particular importance in the light of the situation around the region. Armenia can become attractive as a transit country for the Middle East. In this regard, the situation is simulated in order to be prepared for such situations.
Asked to comment on the potential threat associated with an increase in the flow of tourists, he noted that any flow theoretically carries a hidden threat.
“Naturally, the goal is to filter - who is really a tourist or businessman, and who is hiding. The task of special services in all countries is to sift one from the other. We are vigilant, do not sleep,” he added.