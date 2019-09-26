News
Armenia Constitutional Court confirms Vahe Grigoryan's poor attendance since assumption of position
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Vahe Grigoryan hasn’t attended any session of the Constitutional Court ever since he assumed the position of judge of the Constitutional Court. This is what Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am in response to an inquiry.

“Vahe Grigoryan hasn’t attended any session, including ten trials, and there was no issue of impossibility of attending,” this is stated in the inquiry.

When Vahe Grigoryan took an oath to assume the position of judge of the Constitutional Court on June 20, he declared from the podium of the National Assembly that he was assuming the position of President of the Constitutional Court when the powers of President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan were not terminated.

This statement was followed by protests with the demand for Tovmasyan’s resignation, and in September, the National Assembly put into circulation the draft decision on terminating the powers of President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
