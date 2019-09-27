News
Friday
September 27
News
Friday
September 27
ECHR obliges Azerbaijani authorities to pay EUR 128.5 thousand in case of political prisoners
ECHR obliges Azerbaijani authorities to pay EUR 128.5 thousand in case of political prisoners
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Court of Human Rights has announced a decision in the case of Majidli and Others v. Azerbaijan. The applicants in this case were 11 opposition politicians who were administratively arrested for participating in protests in 2010-2011. In addition, for participating in the rally on April 2, 2011, they were convicted of criminal charges for a term of 1 to 3 years, contact.az reported.

The ECHR found violations of their rights under Article 5 (right to liberty and security of person), Art. 6 (right to a fair hearing), 10 (freedom of expression), 11 (freedom of peaceful assembly) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The ECHR decided to pay them EUR 128.5 thousand.

All the applicants were previously recognized as political prisoners by human rights defenders. One of the applicants, an activist of the Popular Front Party, Babek Hasanov, is currently serving a prison sentence in the so-called case of illegal financing of the Popular Front Party.
