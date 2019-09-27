Armenia FM discusses Armenia-EU agenda with Federica Mogherini

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in New York for the work of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. Minister Mnatsakanyan noted his gratitude to the High Representative Mogherini for the support and cooperation during his activity.
Minister Mnatsakanyan and High Representative Mogherini discussed a wide range of issues related to the EU-Armenia agenda, MFA’s press service. The parties valued the EU-Armenia deal as a major achievement and appreciated its role as an important tool for assisting EU reforms in Armenia and for expanding interaction with the EU. In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan underlined the priority for the Armenian side to initiate dialogue on promoting contacts between people and liberalization of EU visas.
The sides also exchanged views on the decade of the Eastern Partnership and the future vision of the initiative. Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that for Armenia the Eastern Partnership is not a format of neighborhood with EU member states, but a platform for geographic cooperation with countries in Eastern Europe, based on common European values and principles.
The Armenian FM and EU High Commissioner exchanged views on urgent issues on the regional agenda.
Minister Mnatsakanyan informed his colleague about the latest developments in the Nagorno Karabakh peace process and the meeting with the Azerbaijani FM on September 23 in New York with the mediation and participation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.