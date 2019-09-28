Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 150 times in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 150 times, from September 22 to 28.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired around 1,600 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.

In addition to these ceasefire violations, the adversary launched a sabotage infiltration attempt on September 22, at about 4:15pm, in the direction of an Artsakh Defense Army unit located on the southeastern sector of the line of contact. But as a result of the competent actions by the Defense Army position-holding personnel, the adversary was driven back to its initial positions, and leaving one dead body at the neutral zone.

And on Wednesday, at about 10:15am, the Artsakh air defense units downed an Azerbaijani drone over the skies of Akna; the drone was conducting a reconnaissance flight.

Vanguard units of the Defense Army confidently oversee the air and land borders of Artsakh, and continue to impose their will upon the adversary.