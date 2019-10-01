News
Russian President Putin arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)
Russian President Putin arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Armenia (PHOTOS).

Armenia has welcomed leaders of EEU member states for the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held on October 1 in Yerevan.

Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching have already arrived in Armenia on Saturday and visited the Armenian Genocide memorial.

A free trade area deal will be signed between the EEU and Singapore during the meeting of the Supreme EEC, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the joint a press conference with his Singaporean counterpart.

Among the guests who have already arrived in Armenia are Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Kyrgyz President Soronbay Jeenbekov, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko.

The upcoming meeting will also be attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to  Kremlin’s press service, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will also be present, will hold separate meetings with PM and Iranian President.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
