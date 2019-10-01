Incident occurs during Putin’s Armenia visit

YEREVAN. – An incident occurred Tuesday during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
A reporter from Rustavi 2 television of Georgia broke through the security personnel, and attempted to approach Putin at the entrance while he was visit the Armenian presidential residence to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Even though the reporter was stopped, he managed to shout and ask, in Russian: “When will Russia fulfill its obligations and withdraw from the occupied territories?”
In turn, the Russian president smiled and replied: “We always fulfill.”
Subsequently, Putin entered the building.
As reported earlier, a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is convened in Yerevan. The event has brought together the heads of state of the EAEU member countries, and chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—and Armenia’s former Prime Minister—Tigran Sargsyan.
The Iranian and Moldovan presidents as well as the Singaporean PM also have arrived in Yerevan to attend this meeting.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the highest supranational body of the EAEU—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—and the EEC is the executive body of the EAEU.