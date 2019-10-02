Spokesperson for Russian president confirms meeting between Vladimir Putin and Bella Kocharyan

The spokesperson for Russian president Dmitry Peskov confirmed earlier reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the wife of the arrested former Armenian leader Robert Kocharyan in Yerevan.
According to mk.ru, the meeting was held at the Russian embassy. When asked by reporters if Putin really met with Bella Kocharyan, Peskov said: “Yes.”
Earlier, the information was confirmed by the head of the office of the second president of Armenia Viktor Soghomonyan.
Kocharyan is under arrest on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order in the case of March 1, 2008, and he is also charged with receiving a bribe.