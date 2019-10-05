Armenia President meets with Patriarch of Serbia

Within the framework of his official visit to Serbia, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, and his wife, Nouneh Sarkissian, on Saturday met with Patriarch Irinej of the Serbian Orthodox Church.
The President of Armenia and the Patriarch of Serbia stressed the warm friendly relations between the Armenian Apostolic and Serbian Orthodox Churches.
President Sarkissian conveyed to Patriarch Irinej the warm greetings by and best wishes of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, noting that they would be happy to host him Armenia.
Noting that the destinies of the Serbian and Armenian peoples have much in common in terms of the hardships and ordeals they have faced, Patriarch Irinej underscored the importance of closer cooperation between the two churches.
The interlocutors noted that the age-old relations between the Armenian and Serbian peoples are a solid basis for expanding the cooperation between the Armenian Apostolic and Serbian Orthodox Churches.