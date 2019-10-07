Judge presiding over Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial is recognized injured party

YEREVAN. – Judge Anna Danibekyan of a capital city Yerevan court of first instance has been recognized an injured party and has testified along the lines of the criminal case under investigation into showing disrespect toward her. Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, confirmed this information speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the evening of September 27, Judge Anna Danibekyan—who is presiding over the criminal case involving second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials into the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008—was walking toward the court when several young men, including Narek Mutafyan, approached her.

Mutafyan was a participant in the pro-Kocharyan demonstrations outside the court.

Mutafyan went on Facebook livestream, started asking the judge questions about the aforesaid criminal case, and, also, repeatedly asked her whether she was one of those “whimpering judges” who await instructions—as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated.

After this incident, a crime report was submitted and a criminal case was filed in which Narek Mutafyan and Sargis Ohanjanyan were indicted.

They are accused of interfering with the activities of the court in order to obstruct the administration of justice.

By a court decision, they have been remanded in custody.