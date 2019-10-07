Karabakh President receives doctors from Chevy Chase organization

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday received a group of physicians from the Chevy Chase organization and the city of Fresno, from the US state of California.
The prospects for cooperation in health care were on the agenda of their discussion, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the American physicians for the years-long support rendered to Artsakh, noting that it has contributed greatly in improving the healthcare service standards in the republic and is an example of humanitarian action.