Official: Lack of investment in Armenia is due to its small isolated market

The insufficient investment in Armenia is mainly due to our small and somewhat isolated market, which is an objective circumstance, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Tigran Davtyan in Geneva told reporters on Monday.
According to him, there is not even a really functioning regional market in Armenia.
“This is not an inspirational factor, but for all other indicators, we are quite attractive. Here we must provide investors with favorable conditions not of average or higher than average quality, and we should be able to offer much more in order to be able to compensate for the size of the market,” he noted.