Armenia ex-President Kocharyan hospitalized again
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan hospitalized again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, was transferred to a civic hospital Tuesday morning for an examination. Nona Navikyan, Head of Public Relations Division at the Penitentiary Service, confirmed this information speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The ex-president had been transferred twice before to the same capital city Yerevan medical center for a checkup. 

Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of his office, had told Armenian News-NEWS.am Monday that Kocharyan may undergo a minor surgery in the coming days.

“There are no particularly major problems [with his health],” Soghomonyan had added. “I believe Mr. Kocharyan’s health will be fully restored within days after the surgery.”

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been remanded in custody three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
