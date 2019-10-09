Pompeo urges EU to condemn Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged the European Union to condemn Iran and hold Tehran accountable, claiming that oil from the Iranian tanker Adriana Daria was unloaded in Syria, Reuters reported.
“Oil from the #AdrianDarya1 has been offloaded in Syria, proving that Iran lied to the UK and Gibraltar ... EU members should condemn this action, uphold the rule of law, and hold Iran accountable,” Pompeo tweeted.
UK captured a tanker off the coast of Gibraltar in July. After the authorities received Tehran’s official written assurances that the ship would not dump 2.1 million barrels of oil in Syria, the ship was released.
However, in September, the UK Foreign Secretary said that the tanker sold its crude oil to Syria, violating these guarantees.