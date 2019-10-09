Artsakh ex-Secretary of Security Council’s interview sent to NSS

The video of the interview given by former Artsakh ex-Secretary of Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan to Livenews.am website was sent to the NSS Director for verification of the circumstances mentioned therein, advisor to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Vitaly Balasanyan, in an extensive interview with Livenews.am, referred to the Sasna Tsrer party.
"In 2016, we forgave those terrorists, and now I declare that we will physically destroy those who will attempt to encroach on me, our people, state, statehood, borders, and the Artsakh authorities."
The Secretariat of the Sasna Tsrer Party later published a statement demanding that the government show the necessary political will and instruct law enforcement agencies to fulfill their direct responsibility and neutralize real threats to state security and the lives of citizens.