Yervand Varosyan: Preventive measure in form of arrest taken against Ara Vardanyan

The reason for all this is the socio-political public activity of Ara Vardanyan, the lawyer of the former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan, Yerevan Vorosyan wrote on his Facebook referring to the court’s decision today to arrest his client.
According to him, today, by a decision of the court of general jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan, the preventive measure in the form of a pledge chosen with respect to Ara Vardanyan was canceled. In his respect, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was applied.
As reported earlier by Dra Vardanyan, having divided the society into black and white, they proceeded to ‘ours’ and ‘yours’.
“We are now moving to the regime of totalitarianism, when people are deprived of their liberty without reasonable evidence. It seems to them that in this way they will silence, but they are cruelly mistaken,” he said.