Anna Hakobyan to attend Swiss Red Cross charity event in Geneva

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, Anna Hakobyn will leave for Switzerland on Friday to take part in the annual charity event of the Swiss Red Cross in Geneva.
Within her visit, Mrs. Hakobyan will have meetings with representatives of the Armenian community of Switzerland, and at the Eglise St-Hagop in Geneva.
Anna Hakobyan will also visit the École hôtelière de Lausanne school and meet with Andre Mack, director of the school's advisory service, and Ray Lunius, director of business development.