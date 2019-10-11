News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Anna Hakobyan to attend Swiss Red Cross charity event in Geneva
Anna Hakobyan to attend Swiss Red Cross charity event in Geneva
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, Anna Hakobyn will leave for Switzerland on Friday to take part in the annual charity event of the Swiss Red Cross in Geneva.

Within her visit, Mrs. Hakobyan will have meetings with representatives of the Armenian community of Switzerland, and at the Eglise St-Hagop in Geneva.

Anna Hakobyan will also visit the École hôtelière de Lausanne school and meet with Andre Mack, director of the school's advisory service, and Ray Lunius, director of business development.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos