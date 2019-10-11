Zatulin: Russia not to allow unjust solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russia will not allow an unjust solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Head of the Institute of CIS Countries Konstantin Zatulin at the conference "Cooperation for Justice and Peace" held in Stepanakert.

Recalling that over 2 million Armenians live in Russia, he added that this is an influential and respected part of the country's population. According to Zatulin, on the path of formation, peoples and states pass through fire and water, and glory.

“I have been to Karabakh several times and visited without exception in all conflict zones of Europe and the post-Soviet space. The great impression is that, despite all the sacrifices and sufferings, the people of Artsakh demonstrate tremendous achievements in peaceful life. People in Artsakh live a full life, opposing any creeps,” he said.

According to him, we all expect and hope that good will and a sober approach to the settlement of the Karabakh conflict will prevail and peace will return to this land.

Russia promotes a peaceful solution and thwarts military attempts in every possible way. According to him, such an attempt was made in April 2016 and Russia did everything possible to halt and reduce the risk of explosion as soon as possible, he said.

“Russia as a state will not allow an unjust solution to the Karabakh conflict. Whoever the president or the prime minister is, the Russian people first of all value conscience and justice. And they are on your side,” he said.