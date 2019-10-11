News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Zatulin: Russia not to allow unjust solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Zatulin: Russia not to allow unjust solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia will not allow an unjust solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Head of the Institute of CIS Countries Konstantin Zatulin at the conference "Cooperation for Justice and Peace" held in Stepanakert.

Recalling that over 2 million Armenians live in Russia, he added that this is an influential and respected part of the country's population. According to Zatulin, on the path of formation, peoples and states pass through fire and water, and glory.

“I have been to Karabakh several times and visited without exception in all conflict zones of Europe and the post-Soviet space. The great impression is that, despite all the sacrifices and sufferings, the people of Artsakh demonstrate tremendous achievements in peaceful life. People in Artsakh live a full life, opposing any creeps,” he said.

According to him, we all expect and hope that good will and a sober approach to the settlement of the Karabakh conflict will prevail and peace will return to this land.

Russia promotes a peaceful solution and thwarts military attempts in every possible way. According to him, such an attempt was made in April 2016 and Russia did everything possible to halt and reduce the risk of explosion as soon as possible, he said.

“Russia as a state will not allow an unjust solution to the Karabakh conflict. Whoever the president or the prime minister is, the Russian people first of all value conscience and justice. And they are on your side,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh FM: Creation of Artsakh state became response to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing
The international recognition of Artsakh will contribute to the strengthening of security and peace in the South Caucasus…
 Pashinyan to Aliyev: It's inappropriate to use Council of CIS Heads’ meeting to distort history
“I consider it inappropriate to use this format to distort history and introduce tension into the atmosphere of an important meeting…
Armenian Deputy FM: Heydar Aliyev recognized, held talks with Nagorno-Karabakh Republic
“In fact, there is a result. This is a ceasefire deal of May 1994…
 Karabakh President: Artsakh’s fate cannot be decided without its participation
Sahakyan delivered remarks at the opening of the “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” Forum, in Stepanakert…
 Masis Mayilian: Artsakh’s isolation is unacceptable
“We are grateful to all of you for being close when Artsakh seemed doomed. You foster networking…
Alexander Tzinker: Downed Azerbaijani UAV indicates good preparation of Armenian air defense
Israel hopes that the Karabakh conflict will be resolved, and by this time there will be no negative geopolitical situation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos