Analyst: Armenia and Azerbaijan not ready for mutual concessions

For the time being, the political elites of Armenia and Azerbaijan aren’t ready for mutual concessions that may lead to the conclusion of an agreement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what Deputy Director of the CIS Institute, editor of Ukraina magazine (publishing in Moscow) Vladimir Zharikhin told journalists today.

He stated that maintenance of comparative peace is positive. “Each party has its truth in this conflict, and it is not safe to say that one is unequivocally right and the other is wrong,” the analyst emphasized.

According to him, Russia is doing its best to perform its functions as an intermediary, but the conflicting parties often express their complaints to Russia.