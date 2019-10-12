Expert: Armenia may become regional software-licensing center

YEREVAN. – Armenia may become a regional software-licensing center. Emma Arakelyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations LLC, on Saturday noted this at a conference devoted to the protection of intellectual property and promotion of venture capital.
Arakelyan noted that software licensing is currently available only in the US. But in her words, the Armenian Bar Association has developed a package of legislative reforms that include software licensing.
In Arakelyan’s view, the adoption of these amendments will turn Armenia into a regional software-licensing center that issues software licenses to not only local and regional, but also European developers.
She added that Armenia will have several respective advantages over the US, as this software-licensing will be implemented with new methods.