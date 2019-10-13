Parliamentary elections being held in Poland

The next parliamentary elections began on Sunday in Poland. Polling stations opened in the republic at 7am local time, TASS reported.
Over 30 million Poles can cast their ballots in elections at 27,415 polling stations both domestically and abroad. Voters will see mainly representatives of five political associations that have registered their candidates in each of the 41 constituencies.
Polish citizens have to choose 460 MPs of the Sejm (lower house of parliament) and 100 senators (members of the upper house). Sejm’s elections are held on a proportional basis, while Senate elections are held on single-mandate constituencies.
Voting in Poland will last 14 hours if circumstances do not arise that force the State Electoral Commission to extend the work of any particular polling stations. According to the plan, all polling stations should be closed at 9pm local time. Immediately after this, local media will publish exit polls.