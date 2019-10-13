Tesla electric cars have serious memory problems

Meeting of car-importers with acting Armenian police chief completes

German conservative leader intends to ban dual citizenship

Erdogan claims death of at least 18 Turkish citizens amid shelling in Syria

Putin says he doesn't read Trump’s tweets

Armenian parliament speaker meets in Belgrade with Serbian parliament head

Georgian PM to visit Armenia on October 15

Francophone center to open in Stepanakert

Car importers hold rally in Yerevan to voice their concerns

Princess of Belgium arrested in London during protests

Artsakh President visits trade fair organized amid Day of Agricultural Worker (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM advisor: Plane crashed in Congo has no relation to Armenia

UK Queen to deliver speech in Parliament on country's plans after Brexit

Parliamentary elections being held in Poland

Two people hospitalized in Yerevan car accident

Victims toll of typhoon Hagibis in Japan increases 9 times per day

Canada’s PM reportedly comes to campaign in bulletproof vest

US to allocate $ 50 million to stabilize situation in Syria

Armenian 3rd President visits Amaras monastery complex in Artsakh

US delegation visits Artsakh Parliament

Pashinyan: Armenian national football team should win today’s clash

Murder in Armenia’s Ararat, man, 31, dies in hospital without regaining consciousness

Karabakh President: Agriculture is at focus of constant state attention

Turkey declares establishing control over Syria’s Ras al Ain

Expert: Armenia may become regional software-licensing center

Armenia PM: We will assist local products

Premier: Economic revolution in Armenia has begun

Armenia President to Spain King: Friendship of our countries, peoples is solid basis for expanding collaboration

“Cooperation for Justice and Peace” forum supports efforts toward Karabakh independence recognition

Armenia PM: Key factor in economic revolution is individual effort

Karabakh President hands medal to Konstantin Zatulin

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 90 times in passing week

Armenia’s Pashinyan has phone talk with Russia’s Putin

Premier: Armenia will conclude 2019 economy with about 7% growth

Armenia appoints ambassador to Iceland

Armenia PM’s wife in Switzerland, visits École hôtelière de Lausanne

US lawmakers introduce more legislation on sanctions against Turkey

Tombstones with Armenian inscriptions found near Georgia bridge (PHOTOS)

“My Step for Aragatsotn Province” business forum kicks off in Armenia village

Armenia defense minister in Karabakh on working visit

US troops in Syria come under fire by Turkey

Newspaper: Armenia authorities conduct political trade with Venice Commission

Trump authorizes US officials to draft “very significant” sanctions on Turkey

Artsakh president receives François Rochebloine

Plane flying from Yerevan to Saint Petersburg lands in Tbilisi

“My three hearts”, Armenian PM posts photo of his daughters

Italy PM: EU should not bow to Turkey's threats

Armenian PM, Azerbaijani president talk about Karabakh

Arthur Vayloyan: Facebook took courageous step to open Libra topic to public discussion

Venice Commission: No provisions of Istanbul Convention can be considered contradictory to Armenia’s Constitution

Artsakh President meets with delegation of the Belgian Francophone regions

Artsakh President receives Armenian defense minister

Armenian PM remarks in Ashgabat, Cher on Armenian Genocide amid Syrian situation, 11.10.19 digest

Pentagon urges Turkey to end invasion of northeast Syria

Dollar rises slightly, euro falls

Expert: Situation in Syria’s north will not lead to drastic changes in the Caucasus

Putin has initiative to create CIS financial market

Putin doubts that Turkey could ISIS terrorists in northern Syria

Toronto City Council member: Join us and raise Artsakh flags

Francois Rochebloine on need to open airspace over Artsakh

Artsakh President receives François Rochebloine

François Rochebloine says Robert Kocharyan’s contribution to achieving Artsakh independence

Establishment of Iraq-Artsakh friendship group proposed

Armenia army division heads for Russia

Karabakh President receives members of Belgian, Cypriot and Czech delegations

Varujan Vosganian: Romania Parliament commemorates Sumgait pogrom victims every year

Analyst: Putin ready to discuss all issues with Pashinyan

Catholicos of All Armenians to pay pontifical visit to Switzerland

Eleni Theocharous: Time has come for UN, EU, friendly nations to recognize Karabakh

Protest against Amulsar gold mine operation held in Yerevan, note handed

Armenia Deputy Defense Minister participates in CSTO working group session

Armenia’s Pashinyan presents Russia’s Putin book on Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Over 70 thousand people leave their homes due to hostilities in northern Syria

His Holiness Karekin II receives Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation representatives

State Minister: Artsakh begins exporting electricity

Iraqi expert: The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to decide their future

EU4Armenia platform launches, EU envoy delivers remarks

Cher on Armenian Genocide amid aggravation of Syrian situation: Turk soldiers are still blood thirsty

CIS Council of Heads of Migration Agencies holds session in Yerevan

Karim Van Overmeire says he is not bothered by fact to be blacklisted in Azerbaijan

Lukashenko urges CIS colleagues to support new Ukrainian government

Analyst: Armenia and Azerbaijan not ready for mutual concessions

National Security Service exposes new case of theft at Hayastan All Armenian Fund

Anthony Portantino: I would like to say that California stands with Artsakh

Armenia Deputy Economy Minister receives Chilean counterpart

Armenian army subdivision leaves for Belarus

Karabakh FM: Creation of Artsakh state became response to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing

Delegation led by parliament speaker visits Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands

Zatulin: Russia not to allow unjust solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Pashinyan to Aliyev: It's inappropriate to use Council of CIS Heads’ meeting to distort history

South Ossetian FM hands memorial medal to his Artsakh counterpart for contribution to development of relations

My step: Non-parliamentary opposition should participate in new Electoral Code development

Minister: Armenian Virtual Bridge will bring Armenia closer to objective of becoming regional technology hub

Armenia official, World Bank representative outline future steps in specific domains

Anna Hakobyan to attend Swiss Red Cross charity event in Geneva

Armenia and Uzbekistan agree to organize mutual exchanges at the intergovernmental level

Reuters: Trump's assistant will reduce US National Security Council staff by third

Armenia official: It’s our duty to support, be guided by clearly stated right of Karabakh people to self-determination

Armenian Deputy FM: Heydar Aliyev recognized, held talks with Nagorno-Karabakh Republic

Karabakh President: Artsakh’s fate cannot be decided without its participation