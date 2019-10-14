Artsakh President convenes working consultation with Artsakh MFA

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with senior staff of the Artsakh Republic foreign ministry’s central apparatus and permanent representatives of the country abroad, Artsakh President's press service reported.
Issues related to the activity of the structure and permanent representations were on the discussion agenda.
The Head of the State gave instructions for proper implementation of the tasks under discussion highlighting that the efficiency of the works to a great extent depends on coordinated approach and close cooperation with relevant structures of Mother Armenia and the Diaspora.
Artsakh Republic foreign minister Masis Mayilian and other officials partook at the consultation.