News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Artsakh President convenes working consultation with Artsakh MFA
Artsakh President convenes working consultation with Artsakh MFA
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with senior staff of the Artsakh Republic foreign ministry’s central apparatus and permanent representatives of the country abroad, Artsakh President's press service reported.

Issues related to the activity of the structure and permanent representations were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State gave instructions for proper implementation of the tasks under discussion highlighting that the efficiency of the works to a great extent depends on coordinated approach and close cooperation with relevant structures of Mother Armenia and the Diaspora.

Artsakh Republic foreign minister Masis Mayilian and other officials partook at the consultation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh parliament speaker receives Eleni Theocharous
Welcoming the guests, the speaker noted that relations with Cyprus…
Karabakh President: Agriculture is at focus of constant state attention
Bako Sahakyan attended and addressed the final session of a conference on agriculture…
 Artsakh President meets with delegation of the Belgian Francophone regions
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting in capital Stepanakert Friday…
 Toronto City Council member: Join us and raise Artsakh flags
“I was in Artsakh for the first time in 2012…
Francois Rochebloine on need to open airspace over Artsakh
“Long live France and friendship with Artsakh…
 François Rochebloine says Robert Kocharyan’s contribution to achieving Artsakh independence
“A lot has changed, the country has changed a lot…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos