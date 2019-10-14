News
Armenian MFA expresses condolences to Japan
Armenian MFA expresses condolences to Japan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan expressed her condolences to Japan in connection with the disaster that struck the country.

“We offer our condolences and support to Japan, the families and relatives of the victims. We wish speedy recovery to all the injured” she said.

Typhoon Hagibis hit the main Japanese island of Honshu on Saturday evening. It became one of the most aggressive typhoons in recent years: the speed of wind gusts reached 216 kilometers per hour.

The disaster killed 49 people, another 14 people are missing. Over 100 thousand rescuers, including 31 thousand military personnel, made their way through the rubble on the night of Sunday to Monday to get to people blocked after heavy rains caused landslides and filled rivers that overflowed the banks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
