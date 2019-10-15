Mike Pence: US simply not going to tolerate Turkey’s invasion of Syria anymore

US Vice President Mike Pence will soon leave for the Middle East in connection with the Turkish invasion of northeast Syria, AP reported.
According to Pence, US President Donald Trump had phone talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Monday and urged him to immediately end Turkey’s actions against the Syrian Kurds. He noted that the president was very concerned about regional instability and denied that Trump had given Turkey the green light to launch the invasion when he announced the withdrawal of troops. Pence says the US is “simply not going to tolerate Turkey’s invasion of Syria any longer.”
Trump imposed new sanctions against Turkey against three Turkish ministers and announced the suspension of trade talks with Turkey and the introduction of a 50% duty on Turkish steel.