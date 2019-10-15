Armenia joins France initiative at Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting, Turkey delegation suffers defeat

Turkey suffered a defeat at the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade. Mikayel Melkumyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction at the National Assembly (NA), noted about this. The NA delegation is also partaking in this event.

“Among the participating states is Turkey which, at the very beginning of the discussion, put forward the matter of putting the draft ‘double standards in the fight against terrorism’ on the agenda,” Melkumyan said. “Parallel to this, France made an initiative of putting a new draft on the agenda, and whose topic was the prevention of Turkish infiltration into Syria.”

In the Armenian MP’s words, Egypt, Italy, and several other countries joined the French initiative, and as a result, the Turkish delegation’s proposal was rejected, garnering four times less votes.

Melkumyan added that the Turkish delegation’s aforesaid proposal was opposed by virtually all European countries, Armenia and China, whereas some regional countries—like Iraq—were in favor.

Mikayel Melkumyan added that the Armenian delegation voted for the French initiative with ten votes.