Vitali Balasanyan: Constitutional amendments in Artsakh weakened our power

Lieutenant-General Vitali Balasanyan told reporters on Tuesday that he was against any constitutional amendment that would lead to a reproduction of power,
"It has weakened our political power. After the expiry of the second term, there was a transition period for another three years, and at that time the transitional Speaker could not elect Bako Sahakyan. I am not burdening the parties, but it is their responsibility," he said.
Balasanyan also added: "A strategic plan should be developed in Artsakh in one package. Put it for public discussion, listen to the people. To date, the Artsakh authorities have no such plan."